Dragon Gate Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival Results – New Champions Crowned

Dragon Gate held their Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival yesterday at the Kobe World Memorial Hall in Kobe, Japan, where several new champions were crowned. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Open The Brave Gate Title: Keisuke Okuda defeated Kaito Ishida to retain the title

* Nine-Man Battle Royal: H.Y.O defeated Diamante, Ho Ho Lun, Gamma, Jimmy, Kono Mama Ichikawa, Mondai Ryu, Shachihoko BOY, Super Shisa

* Madoka Kikuta & Taketo Kamei defeated Boku R Shimizu & Ryo Saito

* Don Fujii, Genki Horiguchi, Masaaki Mochizuki & TARU defeated K-ness, Susumu Yokosuka, Taro Nohashi & Yasushi Kanda

* Dragon Dia defeated Dia Inferno by DQ

* DoiYoshi (Masato Yoshino & Naruki Doi) & Toru Owashi defeated Team Dragon Gate (Kzy, Punch Tominaga & Strong Machine J)

* Vacant Open The Twin Gate Title Match: R.E.D. (BxB Hulk & KAI) defeated Team Dragon Gate (Kota Minoura & YAMATO) to win the titles

* Open The Triangle Gate Title Three-Way Elimination Match: R.E.D. (KAZMA SAKAMOTO, SB KENTO & Takashi Yoshida) defeated Team Toryumon (Dragon Kid, Kagetora & Masato Yoshino) and Team Dragon Gate (Ben-K, U-T & Yosuke Santa Maria) to retain the titles

* Open The Dream Gate Title Match: Shun Skywalker defeated Eita to win the title