Dragon Gate Subscriptions Increase During Pandemic, No Time Frame to Bring Back Larry Dallas Or Lenny Leonard

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while Dragon Gate has only had a few empty arena shows since the pandemic started, the Dragon Gate Network subscriptions have went up a ‘modest’ amount. Merchandise sales, meanwhile, had an ‘unbelievable’ increase.

Meanwhile, there is currently not a set time frame to bring back Larry Dallas or Lenny Leonard for English commentary due to travel restrictions. Dragon Gate does want to appeal to English-language fans, however, so Jae Church has been calling the shows on his own. So far Church has called the shows at Korakuen Hall and other major shows, with more dates possibly happening later. The English commentary is added later and uploaded after the event, similar to NJPW.

It’s possible they may return to live commentary soon, as Church is actually at the shows.