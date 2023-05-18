Drake Wuertz Announces He’s Retiring From The Ring

In a post on Instagram, former WWE referee Drake Wuertz (aka Drake Younger) announced that he is retiring from wrestling. Wuertz was a wrestler on the independent scene before getting hired as a WWE referee in 2014. He was fired in 2021, which followed a series of controversies related to his political beliefs.

He wrote: “For those in the pro wrestling space you may have heard that my 21 year in ring wrestling career has come to an end.

We in this profession all know that the ride we all want can end at any moment due to the physical punishment required for the job. It certainly does not make it sting any less when that day actually comes.

I’ve been blessed with an INCREDIBLE on camera career in our business.

-From my first $5 payday in 2002 at the Evansville Coliseum (plus a hamburger)…

-to headlining Korakeun Hall in Japan while legitimizing American Deathmatch Fighting…

-to standing in the ring in front of 80,000 people at WrestleMania about to ref the main event match for the boss that changed my life while being trusted by Mr. McMahon to make sure his Daughter stays safe in the match…

-to proving the doubters wrong by showing I’m one of the best while giving back to the next generation…

The ride has been amazing!

However it is well past time to start putting my family first. Wrestling has come above everything for half my life. I’m blessed with a beautiful wife, 3 kids, and twin boys on the way.

Breaking my back was a blessing in disguise and the slow down I personally needed.

I’ve caused a lot of damage at home and there are some steps I need to take to better myself for my family.

Thank you to fans across the globe for the love.

Please continue to support and pray for us —- (LINK IN MY BIO)

Psycho Shooter

Drake Younger

2007 TOD Champion

2007 Best of the Best Peoples Choice Champion

2008 Ted Petty Invitational Champion

2011 IWA King of the Deathmatches

2014 Best of the Best Champion

2023 XPW King of the Deathmatches

CZW World Heavyweight Champion

CZW World Jr. Heavyweight Champion

CZW World Tag Team Champion

CZW Ultraviolent Underground Champion (MY FAVORITE)