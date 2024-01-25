Dralistico Reveals Length Of AEW Deal, Talks Exiting AAA

Dralistico signed with AEW in November, and he recently discussed the terms of his deal and more. The AEW star spoke with TJ Sports for a new interview where he talked about departing AAA and signing with AEW, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the length of his AEW contract: “Yes, I signed a deal for 4 years with AEW and I am very happy to belong in the company. I have years to learn a lot, to face a lot of great wrestlers, and the English language may have been a difficulty, but it will not stop me. Rome was not built in one day after all, so we will go step by step to keep in favor with the people.”

On his AAA exit: “AEW is my priority. Since I left the company (AAA), my goal was going to AEW and did not think of going anywhere else. My goal after my exit was to arrive to AEW, but I did see it as a distant hope at one point because I started with a new character & a new name that is not recognized in the United States, but now people from Japan and across the world recognize the name (Dralistico) thanks to my work, and I hold that with pride. Thankful for the opportunities being given by AEW, but I am also thankful for the opportunity I got with NOAH, the independent promotions like The Crash & more. My exits from both AAA & CMLL were on good terms, though everyone takes the words as they wish.

“Many have asked me if I would return, and as you become older you learn that you are a pawn. At the time, one can take it personal because one has a little less experience at the age of 22 or 23. Now that I have grown as a person & wrestler, I have learned a lot of stuff. AAA is a company that gave me a lot of opportunities and I ended in good terms with Dorian (Roldan). I spoke to him and told him that I wanted to be in the independent circuit like The Crash and they told that the doors are open. Don’t be surprised if you see me facing wrestlers from CMLL to give great bouts where the only ones that win is the public.”