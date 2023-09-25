Dream Girl Ellie Discusses Training At Malakai Black & Zelina Vega’s New School

OVW’s Dream Girl Ellie is training at Malakai Black and Zelina Vega’s new Dark Arts Gym, and she recently talked about training at the gym and more. Ellie spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and you can see some highlights below:

On training at the Dark Arts Gym: “We’ve been there for two months, and he’s only been training active wrestlers to get his footing. It’s so crazy because you would think, with him, ‘Oh, I’m going to learn all these crazy spots and moves.’ We worked on leg kicks and violence. He cares more about wrestling, but it’s not just wrestling. There is so much psychology and so much that goes into it, ‘Oh, I’m not just going to have a match.’ He’s so smart. [Zelina] is too. They are geniuses when it comes to different things. ‘There are 18,000 different ways to leg kick someone, and I’ll show you all of them.’ His big thing is making us athletes, so we work out for two hours with him. He has a nutrition for us and all of these things to help us not just become better wrestlers, but become better athletes too, which is really cool. He wants every aspect to get better and not just ‘let’s just do a Canadian Destroyer.'”

On the gym’s training schedule: “He basically has it open seven days a week. Monday and Tuesday are training, where it’s two hours of training and two hours of working out, strength and conditioning. The ring is in a gym. There is open ring where you can work on things you want to work on with him and he’ll help with ideas. He does promos. Saturdays, his Muay-Thai coach comes in the morning and teaches Muay-Thai. Fridays, he does recovery with a bunch of stretches and spine decompression, just recovering your body from getting beat up all week and going to shows on weekends. He does all these things to help us become better athletes all around. We walked out (after the recovery class) with so much energy. We were there for three and a half to four hours and had so much energy because the recovery class is still a workout, but it’s also getting blood flowing to places without wearing yourself out. We get there 30 minutes early, and he’s like, ‘You’re going to stretch, you’re going to foam roll, and do these things to warm up your body because I’ll be damned if you’re going to get hurt during training or working out.’ Injuries are bound to happen, but he doesn’t want them happening at our school.”