Drew McIntyre Attacks Cody Rhodes Following WWE Raw Main Event

Cody Rhodes picked up a win over Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight’s Raw, but was taken out by Drew McIntyre after to close the show. Monday night’s show saw Rhodes main event against Nakamura in a bullrope match. Nakamura pulled out all the stops including the Red Mist, but Rhodes picked up the win after a Cross Rhodes.

After the match, McIntyre — who had interrupted Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the opening segment — came down to the ring and attacked. He layed into Rhodes with fists and hit a Claymore Kick, then stood and stared at the WrestleMania sign to close the show.