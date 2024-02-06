Cody Rhodes Comments on Fan Reaction At WWE Raw: ‘Trust Me’

Cody Rhodes has heard the reactions to his Road to WrestleMania, and he wants the fans to trust him. The Raw star posted to Twitter on Monday following his segment on Raw, where he confronted Seth Rollins only to be interrupted by Drew McIntyre. During the segment, the crowd was vocal with “We Want Cody” and “Rocky Sucks!” chants. Rhodes didn’t make his decision known, as McIntyre got involved seeking to be the one to face Rollins.

After the segment, Rhodes posted to Twitter and wrote:

“Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all …but Trust me”