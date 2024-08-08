– Speaking to Sam Roberts ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre discussed his ongoing feud with CM Punk, noting that the heat with Punk goes back to McIntyre’s first run in WWE. McIntyre says Punk saw him as a threat when McIntyre was younger and prevented him from getting more opportunities. McIntyre stated the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It goes back to my first run in WWE. I’ve alluded to certain things constantly. I’ve still not told those stories, maybe I won’t, but there are feelings that go back that far. There are opportunities that were prevented directly involving Punk, and I know he saw me as a threat when I was younger, he adversely affected my momentum. I won’t go into details right now, maybe we’ll cover it on the show eventually, maybe I’ll talk about it eventually, but those feelings are very real, that’s why it feels real.”

During CM Punk’s in-ring return from injury last Saturday at WWE SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre defeated Punk in their singles match. Seth Rollins served as the special guest referee. Also, McIntyre still has possession of Punk’s treasured bracelet.