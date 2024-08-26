Drew McIntyre Says CM Punk’s Durability At WWE SummerSlam Surprised Him

Drew McIntyre has no love for CM Punk, but he was impressed by his hated rival’s durability at WWE SummerSlam. The two faced off in at the August PPV in a match that McIntyre ultimately won, but the Scottish Warrior said on NotSam Wrestling that he didn’t expect Punk to kick out of some of his offence and last as long as he did.

“When he said the biggest thing he’s got going for him is his heart, it’s true,” McIntyre said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “And it’s not necessarily his heart. He’s one of the most stubborn pieces of crap on planet Earth. He’s so stubborn. He just won’t give up. He’ll keep pushing forward. And I was surprised when I got hit with the first punch, how much I felt it.”

He continued, “But most of all, he just refuses to give up, which is like Christmas for me, because I know fine well, he won’t stop until his heart does. And I have no problem with making that happen.”

The two will compete in a Strap Match at WWE Bash In Berlin on Saturday.