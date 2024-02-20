Drew McIntyre Hands Cody Rhodes First TV Singles Loss Since May On WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre picked up a big win on WWE Raw, ending Cody Rhodes’ undefeated streak in televised singles matches. Monday’s episode saw McIntyre and Rhodes open the show with a match that ended with McIntyre getting the pin following interference from Solo Sikoa.

The loss gives Rhodes his first televised singles defeat since WWE Night of Champions in May of last year, when he lost to Brock Lesnar. McIntyre has yet to lose a singles match this year.