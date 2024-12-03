wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Comments on WWE Return: ‘How Soon You All Forget’

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre 12-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his return last night on Raw, attacking Sami Zayn after his match with Seth Rollins. Following Raw, McIntyre delivered a message via social media.

McIntyre stated, “If you don’t hear it from me, live on WWE TV or my social channels, assume everything you hear about Drew McIntyre is BS. Oh, and how soon you all forget.” You can view that clip below.

McIntyre has not appeared on WWE TV since his loss to CM Punk in a Hell in a Cell Match in October at WWE Bad Blood.

