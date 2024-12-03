Drew McIntyre Returns On WWE Raw, Takes Out Sami Zayn

Drew McIntyre is back on WWE TV, returning on Raw and wiping out Sami Zayn. Monday night’s episode saw McIntyre come out following Zayn’s loss to Seth Rollins in the main event. McIntyre laid out Zayn with a Claymore Kick to close out the show.

McIntyre has been off WWE TV since he lost to CM Punk at Bad Blood in October. Earlier in the show, Jey Uso was taken out backstage and Zayn believed Rollins had done so, but Rollins denied involvement. No confirmation yet on if McIntyre was behind that attack.