Acero’s WWE Raw Review 12.2.24  

EVERYONE! IT IS HERE!

My first work of fiction is ready for pre-order, and I wanna share it with all of my 411 brethren!

Click the cover, and use coupon code 411MANIA for FREE shipping!

Thank you all for the support the last ten + years! You guys are great!

Michael Ornelas is back with his official review of food from a strip club! He reviews sandwiches, wings, and….breasts? haha. Jk. Or am I? …

So Survivor Series happened. You don’t remember? Well let us remind you!

After that, we are reminded of The New Day anniversary later today.

CM Punk is here and runs into Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Punk shakes some hands and, after a hesitation, gives Sami the ol how do ya do.

Punk is here live now, and he’s got a pretty sick sweater on.

Punk gets the hometown pop then talks about the last time we saw him. He said he wasn’t sure what the future held. He had a lot of things to consider. Now here he is, feeling a little Déjà vu, but he now knows exactly where he is going. He is feeling fresh and put his personal things aside. He handled Drew, took some business for Paul Heyman. He knows what the future holds.

He stands on the corner of the ring, points towards the sky, and asks if we can see it. He can see it. His entire career, everyone told him it wasn’t there, they couldn’t see the vision. There may not be a sign, but Punk sees it. He knows what the future for CM Punk holds. There’s many roads to take to get there, ways to “finish your story.” Maybe the Rumble? Maybe Elimination Chamber? Any road he takes winds up being a dead end, but now he has a favor to call upon if need be. He invites all to join him on this journey with him

Seth Rollins, seemingly uninterested, is here. Seth has been thinking a lot – he really should have knocked Punk’s ass out the same day he came back to the WWE. He regrets it every single day for the past year. Over that year, a lot has gotten in the way: Punk got hurt, Seth had titles to defend, a Bloodline to take down, and the last time he saw Punk, he was this close to taking his shot, but he had pity for him. It was after HITC, Punk was hanging on by a thread, and he had pity. After Saturday, seeing him stand there next to Roman, it became very clear that it was time to rectify his mistakes. As they stand here right now, there is nothing in his way or Punk’s way – on one holding them back – with only air and hatred in between them and he has a feeling in his gut that tonight is the night he knocks CM Punk on his ass.

CM Punk goes full Hamilton and tells Seth to speak less and talk more. Six months ago, Seth was a champ and had something Punk wanted, now he has nothing. He knows what is in his future, and Seth ain’t it. Seth has been thinking about Punk for six months? He doesn’t think about Seth at all. He has things to do in this business, so stay out of his business.

Seth tells Punk he talks too much and doesn’t listen enough, just like Punk.

Seth: “This is my business.”

He shoves Punk on the ground. Punk stands up and takes a swing at Seth until Sami and Jey run down to break them up. Jey holds Punk back as Seth talks some shit. Punk leaves with Jey as Seth keeps shouting. Jey holds onto Punk kind of adding some realism to the whole thing.

Seth grabs a mic, asks Punk if he’s Punk’s business now. Punk runs towards the ring and Seth stomps him a few times. Agents and Pearce are out now. Seth with a mic tells them to get Punk out of here, you too Jey, run along to Roman.

Sami grabs a mic, tells Seth hey chill. He gets Seth is angry, but he doesn’t get to talk to Jey Uso that way. Sami says Sami’s right. Jey and Roman, they’re family. Right. My bad. But Jey is family, what’s Seth’s excuse? He’s not family, man.

SAMI USO chant.

Seth says he loves Sami Uso, but if he is family with Roman, then he can’t be family with Seth. They are closer than The Bloodline has ever been. They’ve been up and down these roads for 20 years. They are supposed to be family too.

Sami reminds Seth he didn’t ask to be teamed with Punk. He didn’t want that. But he was willing to help and they were down a man. He didn’t want Punk, he wanted Seth. He asked Seth. Twice. And Seth said no. They wouldn’t have had to team with Punk if Seth had in the first place, but he’s too damned stubborn.

Seth wonders if he is losing his mind. Remind him why he wanted Seth to team with him – to help Roman Reigns. Sami reminds Seth that the monster, Roman Reigns, Seth created him. Seth put a chair in his back ten years ago. His hands are not clean.

Seth is aware of his part in this, the sins he’s committed, he get sit. He has apologized and atoned, but if we are pointing fingers then look in the mirror, cuz Sami did the same damned thing. He did it for the right reason. Roman was the scum of the earth. Roman has not changed. Sami is gullible and really stupid right now.

Sami says it seems like Seth is real angry and has a lot of frustration, so how bout we blow some steam off tonight. Seth says fine, if that’s how Sami wants it.

After last night’s show, Priest tried to get some revenge on Finn, but Finn got the upperhand

We go live and The Judgment Day are backstage, where Liv Morgan tells Finn that she thought they all agreed he’d stay away from Damien. Finn says he was going to but Dom couldn’t get the job done so he had to. Maybe if Liv had listened to Finn, she may not have lost. Now she has to worry about Iyo Sky. She has a lot to focus on. Liv says yes, they will. She just hopes Finn knows what he is doing.

Finn says when everyone listens to Finn, The Judgment Day win.

Liv asks Dom to go keep an eye on Finn while she prepares for her match and says bye to the rest of the crew.



Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane

Starting with Raquel and Kairi. RR overpowers Kairi into the corner and tags in Liv. Liv gets powerbombed onto Sane. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Iyo saves. RR goes out to attack as Sane kicks Liv out of the corner then goes for a blockbuster. Tag to Iyo attempt but Liv holds the boot. Enziguri sends Liv away and Sane reaches, then gets the tag. Palm strike to Liv, another, dropkick to Liv. Iyo rushes the corner, back elbow, Liv sends Iyo int othe bottom rope, kick from Iyo. Kiyo to the apron. She blocks RR and hits a palm strike then a jawbreaker and a high kick. She drops a kick to the back of RR’s head and Liv grabs her rom behind. Switch and a GERMAN FROM IYO! Iyo to the top! RR in, goes for the Tegano, but Iyo slinks down and rana’s her into th corner. Tag to Sane. RR hits a shoulder, misses and eats post. Sane kicks the ack of the head. Iyo to the top rope. Missile dropkick off the top rope! Sane is up high. INSANE ELBOW!!! 1…….2…..NO!!! Liv with the break. Iyo shoots her outside. Hits the ropes. Dives through. SUICIDE CROSSBODY TO LIV!!!!

IN the ring, Sane with a right, left, back first, another, hits the ropes, BIG BOOT FROM RAQUEL! Pumphandle lift into a Tejana Bomb and a cover for 1..2..3!!!!!



Winners: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Well that was a lot of action in four minutes, so good for them. I’d rather have Iyo pick up a nice win before her title shot, but alas…

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 3:59

RR and Liv attack, and get the upperhand until Rhea Ripley’s music hits and out she comes to attack. Liv leaves the ring quickly and leaves Rhea to fend off RR. They end up outside and Rhea takes RR to the table, but Liv hops on the back of Rhea Ripley. RR stands, grabs Rhea and sends her face first into the corner of the desk! Rhea took that like a champ.

Liv and Raquel laugh as Rhea stands and grabs at her eye.

Backstage, Cathy is with Gunther.

She is cut off by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Finn tells Gunther that he owes Finn a championship match. It’s the second time he has helped Gunther, so he owes him.

Gunther tells Finn he owes him nothing. He never asked for help or needed help. He had a terrible time leading up to Survivor Series. He needed to win this for himself and by himself and Finn took that away from him.

Dom holds his hand up and Gunther slaps it away. He wonders why Dom feels so confident. He then realizes why. Because Dom has a win over Priest and Finn doesn’t. He has an idea, he’s feeling generous. He will go talk to Pearce.

Dom is about to get a World Heavyweight Championship Match and get his ass kicked for it. Haha. Nice.



WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Dakota Kai vs Shayna Baszler vs Katana Chance

Chance hops on Shayna’s back and Kai dropkicks Baszler. Kai sends Chance away then kicks Shayna outside of the ring. Kai hits the ropes and runs…right into a hard right by Shayna. Shayna grabs Kai and sends Kai into the edge of it. Chance then flies over the top rope spinning onto Shayna.

We are back and I overheated my pizza. Kai hits a sick scorpion kick to Shayna then gets her on the shoulders and tries to end it, but Shayna catches the boot and locks in The Clutch!

Shayna drops down to the mat. Chance climbs up top. She flies and hits a 450 ONTO SHAYNA!! Kai grabs Chance! Sick looking Go2Sleep varation and a pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Dakota Kai

With roughly half of the match happening during the break, the quality takes a dip, but I like the winner and am interested to see her go the distance.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:36

Here comes The New Day and their anniversary.

Pearce is in the ring to introduce them. We see some of their old gear at the top of the stage alongside a large blown up Booty-Os.

Pearce congratulates them and wants to let them know how much we all think New Day Rocks.

Xavier Woods is on the mic first, saying being a part of the WWE and being successful for ten years, getting to this point is so much more than they could have ever dreamed when they started this. He wants to thank all of us.

Kofi Kingston says it’s been one hell of a ride. Never would he have imagined that they’d achieve so much and have so much fun while doin it. They couldn’t have done it all without each other and without…us.

With all that said, they came out to tell us that what they are about to say is not our fault. They have nothing but love for all of us. They have decided, especially after last week, that when it comes to The New Day moving forward…

BIG E IS HERE!!!

He can’t thank us all enough for the warm response. He wishes he was here under different circumstances. To see the two of them argue and bicker and say some of the most hurtful things…that troubled his soul something deep. When they started this, ten years ago, they were all they had. Each other. Ten years ago, Kofi was thinking of retiring because the passion was gone. Woods and E were this close to getting fired. On one of the worst days of his life, the scariest moments of his career, they were both by his bed in the hospital making sure he was good. He was in a neckbrace a few months after Kofi’s daughter was born, and they were in his home and he held her. When Woods won KotR, a childhood dream, he was the first person to greet him as he spilled tears on his shoulder. What they built means something to a lot of people and it damn sure meant a hell of a lot to him. SO. Until he is medically cleared to return to this ring, he is going to remind the two of them exactly who they are. He will be here to cheer for them, root for them, uplift, and be here every single week to serve as their manager.

Woods is first on the mic. He stops with a smirk to allow the crowd to cheer for New Day. Then he says: “Now?” Now E wants to come back? After he watched them fight for months, argue till the edge of the cliff with nothing left to do but jump. E left them.

E says he broke his neck.

Kofi says no, he left them. E left them. He broke his neck, so what? Stone Cold broke his neck and he came back. Kurt Angle broke his neck and he came back. Edge broke his neck. They didn’t even have people here waiting for them. E had two family members with the light on so he’d have something familiar to walk back into. They didn’t change, they didn’t evolve for Big E. Kofi says as big and strong as E is, and the fact that he never even had to have surgery. He couldn’t have been back a long time ago?

E says he’s done it all, done his best.

Woods says he heard it all before. He tore his Achilles and had to actually have surgery. He was back in 9 months for Big E. Kofi says if they truly cared about New Day, E would have been back a long time ago. He woulda been by their side, encouraging them, galvanizing, but he chose his new life – his new projects, his new girlfriend, his desk job all over them.

Woods says Big E has become a burden. No matter where they go, they all say the same thing, “We miss E,” as if they don’t. But obviously E doesn’t miss them. Their philosophy has always been about the brotherhood before anything. We before Me, that’s how they been. But E, broken neck or not, chose himself over them. Stop teasing all these people, tell them the truth: Big E will never be medically cleared, and since that is the case, why doesn’t he get the hell out of this ring and get back to his desk where he belongs. They’ll call him if they need him.

Big E says no, says he wont just throw this away. Not like this. After a decade? No. We can fix this.

Big E extends his arms out for a hug. Kofi puts his hand on his chest. E calls for Woods. It’s like that? It’s over? That’s it? It’s done?

Big E leaves the ring.

Kofi looks over to Woods. They go face to face. Woods says, “Now it’s just me and you.” It’s just us, bro, says Kofi. They clap hands as Big E stands on the ramp sad.

Karrion Cross gets a video package of him wanting every member of The Wyatt6 to be in the arena next week. They used Scarlett to get to him. Congratulations, because it worked. They started this fire, and now he will make sure they burn in it.



Dominik Mysterio vs Gunther

Dom tells Carlito and JD he wants to do this on his own and leaves them up at the top of the ramp.

Gunther starts with a huge boot, but Dom uses his slyness to get Gunther out of the ring and hit a suicide dive before the break.

We are back and Dom is trying to get some offense but Gunther slaps his chest then locks in a Boston Crab. Dom reaches for the ropes, Gunther pulls him bak to the middle. Dom crawls towards the ropes and gets it! Gunther’s chest has blood on it. Gunther shoves Dom by the head, turns him into the corner and mocks the Eddie Shimmy. Huge chop to Dom. CHOP FROM DOM! Gunther with his own. Dom with another, another, right hands across the face. Gunther with his own chop again, then a Sleeper. They corner the ref, and Dom hits a low blow to the Little Gunthers!!! 619!!!! Dom with a dropkick! Another 619! Dom to the top rope! He flies! FROG SPLASH! COVER! 1.2….NO!!!!

Dom tries for a suplex, Gunther turns it around, hits a chop. Big Boot. Lifts up for a powebomb! Hits it! Cover! 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: Gunther

Well that was fun.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:19

After the match, Finn Balor attacks with a Slingblade then hits a Coup De Grace!!!! He goes over to the corner, tells Dom to watch and learn, kid. To the top rope! Another Coup De Grace! Another one!!! Finn grabs the championship and tosses it over Gunther’s body.

Backstage, Cathy is with Pete Dunne who just wants Cathy to stop. Please don’t say that name. As for that idiot R-Truth, he wants to make this clear. Tonight, it’s Pete Dunne vs R-Truth. Does he understand?

Backstage, someone is being attacked. We follow the cam and see Jey Uso holding the back of his head.



R-Truth vs Pete Dunne

Dunne drops Truth then stomps his hand and head. Dune grabs Truth from behind and rips at his face. The crowd continues on with the Butch chant. Dunne kicks the side of the face then mounts for right hands over and over.

Dunne goes to yell at some kids in the crowd. Truth rolls Dunne up and gets the 1..2..3!!!

Winner: R-Truth

Never been a fan of this type of loss, but how can I hate on R-Truth?

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:50

Backstage, Bron Breakker is asked if his last match was a challenge. He is about to answer, but here comes Ludwig Kaiser who says he was so close, but it’s ok because he accomplished what he set out to do and put out Sheamus. A rib for a rib. Now there is nothing stopping him from taking the title from Bron and bringing it back where it belongs.

Bron wonders if this is a challenge. He knew Kaiser would come and say something stupid like this. He’ll talk to Pearce, but he’d love nothing more than to face him and beat him just to see that stupid look on his face. Hell of a match, though. He proved to the world that Kaiser is on his way from being underneath Gunther’s shadow, but if he was Kaiser, he’d try faster because Gunther’s stock right now is plummeting.

Sami is backstage, and he is pissed. He asks Pearce who attacked Jey. Pearce says he knows. Sami says he knows exatly who did it, and he’s about to go whip his ass in that ring.

Finn addresses Pearce, Pearce says he gets his title shot at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Next week, they can talk about his other title match.



Seth Rollins vs Sami Zayn

LOCKUP to start! They tussle in the corner then it turns into a bit of a face shoving match. Side headlock from Seth. Seth hits a tackle, they do some rope work, and Sami sends Seth out of the ring by the head. Sami tries for a dive, changes his mind and flips onto his feet in the middle of the ring.

We are back and both men are going at it in the middle of the ring. Sami hits a clothesline to drop Seth. He sends Seth into the corner and mounts for some right hands. He gets th ten count and keeps going until Seth rolls out of the corner. Sami dives with an elbow, He is bac kup in the corner and goes for it again but Seth kicks and goes for a Pedigree. Sami escapes. Blue Thunder Bomb! Pin for 1.2..NO!!! Seth with a overhead kick. Seth rushes into an Exploder! Sami turns. HELLUV—NO!!! Superkick from Seth! Seth goes for a stomp but Sami rolls out of the ring! Seth follows. He says his fight is with Punk. Sami slaps him across the face. He knows it was Seth. Sami slaps him again. Seth sends him into the post, again! Seth rolls into the ring. Seth sends Sami into the Timekeeper area. He turns and tells Sami this is all because of him. He lifts Sami’s head and Sami kicks him in the face! Sami sends Seth into the post this time! Seth rolls into the ring. Sami goes for a chair!

Sami enters the ring with the chair and stands over Seth. Seth asks what the hell is he doing. Sami says he knows it wwas Seth, but Seth doesn’t know what he is talking about. Seth yells that it wasn’t him. Seth wouldn’t do that. Maybe Punk did it! Did Sami ask him? It sure as hell wasn’t Seth. Use your head, he tells Sami. Sami tosses the chair out of the ring and Seth rolls him up! 1..2…3!!!!



Winner: Seth Rollins

Ooooo, a classic whodunnit!?

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 916

Seth tells Sami that he loves his heart. He loves Sami’s heart, but he’s gotta start using your mind. He didn’t attack Jey Uso.

Sami stands dumbfounded in the middle of the ring. Seth leaves up the ramp. A hooded figure enters the ring.

CLAYMORE TO SAMI ZAYN!!!! It’s Drew McIntyre!!!!

End Show