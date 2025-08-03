– During the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Saturday post-show, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke to Cathy Kelley and discussed his tag team win on tonight’s show. He and Logan Paul defeated the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. He also commented on Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. Drew McIntyre noted how Rollins did to CM Punk what Punk did to McIntyre before, referencing WrestleMania 40 when McIntyre defeated Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. However, an attack by CM Punk allowed a Damian Priest to cash in his own briefcase and win the title from McIntyre. Below are some highlights:

Drew McIntyre on Seth Rollins cashing in to beat CM Punk: “I’m sorry, but I’m going to have to say something about this. Karma’s a hell of a thing. I have been watching what’s been going on Raw with Seth. Seth and I have been professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth’s done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth. You deserve it. And karma is indeed a b*atch.”

“Me? Maybe I needed someone to watch my back this entire time. Maybe that’s what I was missing. I always felt like I had to be a loner taking on the whole world, try representing the WWE Universe, until after Hell in a Cell that I realized nobody cared about me. Nobody talked about me for three months. No one called me for three months, and I thought I’d have to be on my own. But having Logan watch my back, having some success, maybe that’s what I needed all along. So Jelly Roll? Nice try. Ya failed. Reality Era. That’s what’s what beginning now. The Gratitude Era is over. The Reality Era begins.”

