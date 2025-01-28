Drew McIntyre Discusses Offering His Advice To Younger Talents

– During a recent interview with Huge Pop, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was asked about giving advice to younger talent and his outlook on the matter. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on advising younger talents: “I’m not going to impose my will on anybody. People come to me, some talent do, and I’m always going to give my opinion. It doesn’t mean it’s the right opinion for you. It’s just my opinion. If you are negatively affecting my show, then I’m going to go to you and say, ‘Don’t do that again’ or ‘That’s the friggin’ s***s.'”

On what he doesn’t want to see on WWE TV: “I don’t want people to have a moment on the show where somebody is watching or enjoying the show, and they see something terrible, and they go, ‘That’s how I felt about wrestling before I tuned in and they just proved me right. That fake wrestling,’ and they change the channel. If I see a moment like that, then I’m going to come down on you because you’re affecting the show. If somebody wants help, they want to get better, they want advice, they come to me and absolutely, I’m there all day for everybody.”

Drew McIntyre will be competing in the men’s Rumble match at this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.