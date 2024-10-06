wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Drops F-Bomb In Removed Video After WWE Bad Blood
A now-privated WWE video has Drew McIntyre giving an uncensored reaction to his loss at WWE Bad Blood. McIntyre lost to CM Punk in a violent Hell in a Cell match at Saturday’s PPV, and as you can see in the below tweet a video was posted (and is now deleted) on WWE’s YouTube account where he responds to a cameraman asking about the loss immediately after the match to “F**k off.”
The video cuts to later on when McIntyre is getting his wound in his scalp looked at, and he drops the f-bomb a couple of more times. The video was posted to WWE’s YouTube but is now listed as private. A censored one has not yet been uploaded.
WWE appears to have since deleted the YouTube video, but they had initially aired footage of McIntyre saying "fuck" uncensored.pic.twitter.com/PL77t70HKA
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) October 6, 2024
