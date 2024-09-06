Drew McIntyre Says A Match With Batista Is ‘In Dave’s Court’, Hopes It Will Happen

In an interview with ComicBook (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about fighting Batista in the new movie The Killer’s Game and a potential match between the two.

When asked if this will be the last time the two face off, he said: “I hope not. I mean, the fight itself was a lot of fun and I was disappointed during my time in WWE when Dave was there. I kind of grew up around him in my early 20s. He was such a big star. Obviously, at the time, his peak of his career, we never had that singles match. So it’s fun to get to fight with no restrictions. You can kill people in movies. But I am very up for it, obviously. It’s in Dave’s court. I said this earlier, I’m not saying that Dave’s chicken if he doesn’t accept the match, but he’s definitely something that’s another word for a cat.“