WWE News: Drew McIntyre Memoir Releasing Over Next Two Weeks, WWE Nominated For Webby Awards
– Drew McIntyre’s memoir will release over the next two weeks in the UK and US. The book, Chosen Destiny: My Story, is releasing this week in the UK and on May 4th in the US. It was originally announced at the beginning of February, and the synopsis reads:
A Chosen Destiny highlights McIntyre’s incredible life journey from a small village in Scotland to the global spotlight of WWE. From a young age, McIntyre dreamed of becoming WWE Champion. With his parents’ support, he trained and paid his dues, proving himself to the small crowds on the UK’s Butlin circuit. At age 22, McIntyre made his WWE debut and was touted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon as “The Chosen One” to lead WWE into the future. With his destiny in the palm of his hands, he watched as it all slipped through his fingers.
Through a series of ill-advised choices and family tragedy, Drew’s life and career spiraled. As a surefire champion, he struggled under the pressure of expectations and was eventually released from the company. Facing a crossroads, the powerful Scotsman set a course to show the world the real Drew McIntyre.
Buoyed by the support of his wife and the memory of his beloved mother, Drew embarked on a mission to recharge, reinvent and revitalize himself to fulfill his destiny. A Chosen Destiny is a story of grit, courage, and determination as a fallen Superstar discovers who he truly is and storms back to reclaim his dream.
– WWE has announced that they’ve been nominated for multiple awards in the 25th Annual Webby Awards. The company announced the following:
WWE earned several nominations at the 25th Annual Webby Awards, which will take place during a virtual show on Tuesday, May 18.
WWE Social Media is nominated in the General Social: Sports category. WWE Universe members can make their voices heard by voting for WWE Social Media on the Webby Awards website, where WWE Social Media is up for the 25th Annual Webby Awards People’s Voice honor.
WrestleMania 36 got the nod for Social Content Series & Campaigns: Events & Livestreams. Cast your vote now for WrestleMania 36 in the Webby Awards People’s Voice!
Finally, Undertaker: The Last Ride received Honoree status in Video Series & Channels: Sports.
WWE earned these prestigious nominations in a field of nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70-plus countries.
NBC Universal Peacock Television was nominated for Best Streaming Service and Best Visual Design: Function, while the NBC Universal Peacock Desktop App is up for General Websites and Mobile Sites: Media Streaming.
Winners will be announced during the digital ceremony on May 18, which will be hosted by actress, writer, podcaster, host and advocate Jameela Jamil. Don’t forget to cast your vote for the best of the Internet now through Thursday, May 6!
