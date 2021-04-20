WWE News: Drew McIntyre Memoir Releasing Over Next Two Weeks, WWE Nominated For Webby Awards

– Drew McIntyre’s memoir will release over the next two weeks in the UK and US. The book, Chosen Destiny: My Story, is releasing this week in the UK and on May 4th in the US. It was originally announced at the beginning of February, and the synopsis reads:

A Chosen Destiny highlights McIntyre’s incredible life journey from a small village in Scotland to the global spotlight of WWE. From a young age, McIntyre dreamed of becoming WWE Champion. With his parents’ support, he trained and paid his dues, proving himself to the small crowds on the UK’s Butlin circuit. At age 22, McIntyre made his WWE debut and was touted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon as “The Chosen One” to lead WWE into the future. With his destiny in the palm of his hands, he watched as it all slipped through his fingers. Through a series of ill-advised choices and family tragedy, Drew’s life and career spiraled. As a surefire champion, he struggled under the pressure of expectations and was eventually released from the company. Facing a crossroads, the powerful Scotsman set a course to show the world the real Drew McIntyre. Buoyed by the support of his wife and the memory of his beloved mother, Drew embarked on a mission to recharge, reinvent and revitalize himself to fulfill his destiny. A Chosen Destiny is a story of grit, courage, and determination as a fallen Superstar discovers who he truly is and storms back to reclaim his dream.

