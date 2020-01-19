wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre On Showing More of Himself in His Character, Not Digging His ‘Psychotic’ Persona
– Drew McIntyre spoke with Corey Graves on After the Bell and discussed his character evolution over the last several months. McIntyre has had different aspects of his character emphasized on TV and he talked about how he’s been able to show some of himself, the ‘real Drew Galloway,’ in his work recently. Highlights and the full podcast are below:
On showing the real Drew Galloway in his performance: “Yeah, 100%. I am psychotic when it comes to that and my drive. I didn’t necessarily love the ‘Scottish Psychopath’ name because I wasn’t necessarily doing psychotic on television. But the real Drew Galloway is psychotic in his drive. This is what I always wanted to do, and I did let that huge opportunity slip away. And I don’t regret it; like I say, all the ups and downs have led me to the man I am today and the position that I’m in. To be ready for every opportunity that’s given to me.”
On his character changing a lot as of late: “But if you’ve seen over the past couple of months, a few different things have happened where I was eliminating complacency, which was me. Then suddenly I was just talking about eating carcasses for a brief period, and then I was buddies with a bunch of guys, which wasn’t the real Drew. And over the past couple of months, I’ve been given the okay to ‘Hey, show them the real Drew Galloway. Show them the real Drew McIntyre. You’ve noticed things have started to change. I heard you in one of your rants about, ‘Let people be themselves.’ What you’re seeing right now on television? That’s Drew Galloway; that’s Drew McIntyre.’
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After the Bell with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Big Show Reveals How The Undertaker Used to Chew Him Out During Live Tours, Says the Business Is Not as Ruthless as It Used to Be
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long
- Jim Ross Discusses Why He Doesn’t Think Chris Benoit Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’