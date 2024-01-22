Drew McIntyre Takes Shots At Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes & Damian Priest In Pre-Raw Promo

Drew McIntyre has posted a new promo online in which he fired some shots at several of his rivals including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Damien Priest. McIntyre posted a video to TikTok that you can check out below.

Inb the video, McIntyre says:

“I’ve just arrived in my hotel room, early in the morning, New Orleans tomorrow for Raw and I see a grown man in the airport with his jeans around his ankles, peeing like a child. Could have done without that. But anyway, we’re six days to the Rumble and our champion’s potentially hurt. And Seth, you gotta be careful when you call yourself a workhorse. Because the thing workhorses is, if you run too hard and you ain’t actually one, and you get an injured wheel, they’ll put you down, buddy.”

“But that’s a ‘what if,’ not a ‘what is.’ Let’s talk about what is. Actually, let’s talk about last week, myself and Cody getting the chance to catch up. Former Tag Team champions of the World, the Dashing Ones. Once again, Google it if you don’t believe it’s a real thing. You know, when we were younger we really thought we could have done more within the system, and maybe we could have. But stepping outside the system, getting our heads screwed on right, getting perspective helped us become the men we are today. And as I mentioned, I set the blueprint — redefined what it meant to be an independent wrestler. Cody — he took it, put his spin on it, created a lot of jobs for a lot of our friends. And now Matt Cardona has taken it in his own unique direction, which is awesome.

“But I still stand by everything else that I said. I think what we’re seeing is a very clever act developed outside the company instead of the real person. The wolf in politician’s clothing. The gratitude is real. The work ethic is real. But the other stuff? I don’t know. I guess, prove me wrong. But I’d much rather the silver tongue than Punk’s poisonous one.”

“Now Priest, you idiot. One: stop wearing Rhea’s clothes. Two: once again, why didn’t you wait until I beat Seth and I was champion, and I was weakened, to cash in? Why do you think you keep failing? Actually on that note, three: maybe I should take that briefcase from you and restore its credibility. Mate, I’m gonna beat you. But BS aside, I do see you as an important player in my vision for Raw, and I admire anyone that picks a fight with me. But you need to learn it’s not about ‘all rising,’ but falling in line. Trust in someone who’s led multiple companies, including this one, your next World Champion. Take it easy.”