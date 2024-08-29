Drew McIntyre Discusses His Reasons For Stealing CM Punk’s Bracelet

Drew McIntyre has made CM Punk’s bracelet a focal point of their rivalry, and he explained why in a new interview. McIntyre and Punk are set to face off in a strap match at WWE Bash In Berlin, and McIntyre spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview during which he was asked about stealing the bracelet that has the names of Punk’s wife AJ Lee and dog Larry on it.

“He just wears it everywhere,” McIntyre said of the bracelet. “He’s clearly got some weird emotional attachment to a piece of trash and he hurt me in ways that I haven’t gone into detail about during the first run I had with WWE and it caused my career to be adversely affected, it caused me emotional pain.:

He continued, “So I want to cause him as much emotional pain as possible because the physical pain’s easy. I tore his tricep without even trying. So imagine [what] I’m going to do to him on Saturday.”

Bash In Berlin takes place on Saturday starting at 1 PM ET and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.