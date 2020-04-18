wrestling / News
Drew Mcintyre Responding to Seth Rollins’ Attack Previewed for Raw
– WWE.com released a new preview blurb for next week’s Raw, teasing a confrontation between WWE World champion Drew McIntyre and former champion Seth Rollins. You can check out that preview and a promo clip for Monday’s Raw below:
How will Drew McIntyre respond to Seth Rollins’ attack?
Seth Rollins seemed lost after his WrestleMania defeat, but he found a new target: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
The Monday Night Messiah issued cryptic warnings, promising to “stomp out all doubt,” then followed through quite literally last week on Raw. Left vulnerable after a chop block by Angel Garza following his victory over Andrade, McIntyre felt the wrath of Rollins’ superkick and a devastating Stomp.
Rollins’ gaze lingered on the WWE Title, making his next mission clear without a word.
How will McIntyre respond to Rollins’ dastardly actions? Catch the fallout from The Monday Night Messiah’s ambush this Monday night on Raw on USA Network at 8/7 C!
