Drew McIntyre Comments On Roman Reigns’ Part-Time WWE Schedule

In a recent interview with WrestleRant, Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns’ part-time status in the wake of the champion’s newest deal with WWE (courtesy of Wrestling Inc). You can find the full episode and read a couple highlights from McIntyre below.

On his perspective on Reigns’ current WWE deal: “They’re huge stars, it’s as simple as that. They draw eyeballs, and the Roman thing, I would never harp on him in a way where I say, ‘Oh, screw him,’ like in his part-time deal. It wasn’t forced in his lap, and he’s in a different place in his life, and I’m sure he regrets saying some of the things he’s said in the past.”

On what he thinks should be expected of a current World Champion: “I kind of have my feelings about how the title should be represented .We need people like Roman on the show. He’s our biggest star by far. The numbers and everything he talks about, those are all real, but I do believe the titles should be featured in every event. I do believe that Drew McIntyre is the man to do that.”