Drew McIntyre Currently Stranded In England, Blames Jelly Roll If He Misses WWE Summerslam

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Drew McIntyre revealed he’s currently having travel issues that could cause him to miss WWE Summerslam. He’s stranded in England and blames Jelly Roll. McIntyre and Jelly Roll will be on opposite teams at Summerslam, with Jelly teaming with Randy Orton against McIntyre and Logan Paul.

He said: “It’s quite the week I’ve had. Do you want to know how it’s been capped off? I can’t get back in America. They wouldn’t let me board my flight. Look at the scenic countryside. Does that look like an American scenic countryside? No, I’m in England, still at my buddy’s wedding. What a wedding it was. I was planning to go back and train for SummerSlam. But no no no no, I got blocked. Wife and I walked up to the gate, tried to check in, always goes perfectly fine. Not this time. No, you don’t have your US passport. I know who you are, I know you’ve lived there for a long time. I know you’re showing me pictures of your US passport and your global entry. It doesn’t matter. I know exactly who you are. But no, we can’t let you in the country. So my wife and I panic. We say we’ve got a sick animal at home. We’re good people, we care about animals, we care about people. Go ahead babe, don’t think about me. Leave me behind. It’s okay, she has to go against her will. Goes back home to look after the cat. And here I am. So what happened? What changed this trip? Jelly Roll. You know somebody? You got some connections? Got your fifteen minutes of fame right now, you can get away with some stuff. You’re hot, soon you will not be. So you’re getting it in while you can, yeah? You realized when I took off my shirt on Smackdown, you went ‘Oh my God, the horror, I’m screwed.’ So you’re going to screw up my training for Summerslam? Why am I in a field? I don’t know why I’m in a field but I can tell you one thing. When this is all over and I’m gonna get back, I’m gonna drop you, Jelly Roll. I’m gonna make you pay. Eventually you’re going to gain all that weight back and you’re gonna look like one of these fuckers.”

He then moved the camera to reveal a cow.