Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At Adam Pearce Following Suspension, Gets Fined Again

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was ‘indefinitely suspended’ by RAW GM Adam Pearce following his actions after WWE Money in the Bank. McIntyre went into a rage after being screwed over by CM Punk and ended up hitting Pearce in the face. Pearce suspended McIntyre and fined both Drew and Punk.

In a post on Twitter, McIntyre reacted: “If you were doing your job properly you wouldn’t have been caught in the crossfire you incompetent bald bitch.”

Pearce replied: “Enjoy your off time! Your fine is now doubled. Free advice: Tweet less.”