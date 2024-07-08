wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At Adam Pearce Following Suspension, Gets Fined Again

July 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was ‘indefinitely suspended’ by RAW GM Adam Pearce following his actions after WWE Money in the Bank. McIntyre went into a rage after being screwed over by CM Punk and ended up hitting Pearce in the face. Pearce suspended McIntyre and fined both Drew and Punk.

In a post on Twitter, McIntyre reacted: “If you were doing your job properly you wouldn’t have been caught in the crossfire you incompetent bald bitch.

Pearce replied: “Enjoy your off time! Your fine is now doubled. Free advice: Tweet less.

