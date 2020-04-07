Drew McIntyre Says He Locked The WWE Title Belt Away Until After WrestleMania 36 Ended

In an interview with ESPN, Drew McIntyre said that he locked away the WWE Title belt away after winning it until after WrestleMania 36 ended. Since the show was taped, McIntyre was already in possession of the belt when it aired. Highlights from the interview are below.

On watching his title win from his couch like everyone else: “Things are not official until they happen. So just like everybody else, I sat on the couch and watched both days of WrestleMania. I enjoyed the show. It took my mind off of things.”

“Watching myself was very crazy, being on the couch — watching it just like everyone else, wondering what was going to happen. I kind of pushed out of my head what had happened.”

“I was reacting to it like I was in the match. My wife had to move away from me, because I was darting from side to side with every F-5, with every Claymore.”

On going upstairs and getting the title belt after his victory aired: “Finally, when I had won the title, I saw the emotion and remembered how real it was to me. In that moment, it was real again as I was watching it. I went upstairs, I opened the door and I took the title out, now that it was official. I had another moment with my wife in the house, and with my family on Zoom. I had my whole family on there.”