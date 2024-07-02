Drew McIntyre After WWE Raw Win: ‘The Real Best in the World’

– Drew Mcintyre is heading to Money in the Bank. In the main event of last night’s WWE Raw, the former WWE Champion beat Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Match to secure a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s event. McIntyre later shared a video showing him taking a shot at CM Punk, referring to himself as “the real best in the world” after he won the match and walked back from the ringside area.

Drew McIntyre says in the video, “In that ring, on the microphone, except looking like a damn superstar the whole time, the real best in the world.” He also wrote in the caption, “The REAL Best in the World.” You can view that clip below.

At this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, McIntyre will compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Chad Gable, and LA Knight. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.