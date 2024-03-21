Drilla Moloney Confirms He’s Re-Signed With NJPW

Drilla Moloney has confirmed that he’s signed a new deal with NJPW. It was reported in January that Moloney’s contract with the company had expired. Moloney posted in his Instagram Stories on Wednesday noting that he had resigned, as you can see in a screenshot of the post below.

Moloney shared a pic of a story of Tobey Maquire’s Spider-Man 3 suit being up for auction for $5,500 and wrote:

“You won’t know how much [money] I re-signed for, but there may be signs”

Moloney is a co-IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and a member of Bullet Club War Dogs.