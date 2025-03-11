wrestling / News

Duke Hudson Announced For First Post-WWE Booking

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pandemonium Pro Wrestling Duke Image Credit: PPW

The former Duke Hudson’s first post-WWE booking has been announced. Pandemonium Pro Wrestling announced on Monday that Hudson, who is now working as simply Duke, will be part of PPW The House Always Wins as you can see below.

This is Duke’s first announced booking since he was released from WWE earlier this year. No word on his opponent as of yet.

