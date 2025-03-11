wrestling / News
Duke Hudson Announced For First Post-WWE Booking
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
The former Duke Hudson’s first post-WWE booking has been announced. Pandemonium Pro Wrestling announced on Monday that Hudson, who is now working as simply Duke, will be part of PPW The House Always Wins as you can see below.
This is Duke’s first announced booking since he was released from WWE earlier this year. No word on his opponent as of yet.
🚨TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
A return to the indies… pic.twitter.com/4YHm1wdoI0
— Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling (@ProPandemonium) March 10, 2025
