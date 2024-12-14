Dustin Rhodes Writing New Book With Alex Marvez

Dustin Rhodes is at work on another book, announcing the news on Friday. The ROH World Tag Team and Trios Tag Team Champion posted to his Twitter account to note that he was writing his second book alongside Alex Marvez.

Rhodes wrote:

“Man, just sitting here reminiscing on my career and all the history I have made. This business has been so good to me for so long. Reason I am thinking about it, is because I am writing my second book with

@alexmarvez

soon.

I truly am rich with stories and passion and just want to express my gratitude to all of you fans who have followed me for so long. Truly has been an incredible journey of a lifetime.

True fans make me feel alive. I have loved every place I have worked, but my heart truly is with @AEW . Why? Because at the beginning, my brother and I set the place on fire and one for the ages in which allowed me to find my passion again. Truly grateful! #KeepSteppin”