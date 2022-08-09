Dustin Rhodes On the Possibility of AEW Stadium Shows, Going to Two-Day PPVs

Dustin Rhodes recently weighed in on the idea of AEW running stadium shows, and teased the possibility of two-day AEW PPV events. WWE switched to the two-day PPV format with WrestleMania a couple of years ago, and runs their big PPV events like WrestleMania and the upcoming Clash At the Castle in the UK in stadiums. While speaking at Terrificon on a panel alongside Abadon, Rhodes was asked about the idea of AEW running stadium shows and said he’s “heard down the pike” that AEW may go to two-day events for PPVs. You can see the highlights below:

On the possibility of running a UK show: “Yeah, the UK is — our television in the UK is doing really well. And you know, Tony [Khan]’s soccer team is right there, and he wants to run Craven’s Cottage which is a huge stadium. Probably 40,000, 50,000 people. I guarantee it will sell out. Now, will we sell out like, the United States stadiums? It’s like Abadon said, it’s growth. It takes time to make these things happen, right? It’s not going to happen overnight, but we will get there. Hopefully, someday.”

On making PPVs bigger events: “If you go like Chicago, the United Center, we smack it out and it’s 19,000 people. So there’s — I guarantee you, if we did go to a stadium show, I hope that we would do well for a Double or Nothing or All Out or something like that. Do I know if it’s going to sell out? I have no idea. I mean, I would hope so, right? But we don’t need to do those all the time. You have these arenas that are just fine … I think we’re going to go to two-day events now, for PPV. I believe, I’ve heard that down the pike. So it’ll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two days of All Out or Revolution, or whatever.”