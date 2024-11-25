Dustin Rhodes Praises Tony Khan As a Boss, Doesn’t See Himself Stepping Away From AEW

Dustin Rhodes loves working for Tony Khan in AEW, calling him one of the greatest bosses he’s ever had. Rhodes has been with AEW since the early days, and he spoke about working with Khan in his recent interview with WFAA 8.

“Tony Khan is one of the greatest bosses I’ve ever worked for,” Rhodes said. “Just having a relationship with Tony — it means a lot, right? Because [at] the other place, it’s not like that. You’re walking on eggshells. I don’t know if it’s that way anymore, but it’s part of the reason why I left there. Because you know my passion left me until I reignited it here for our first Double or Nothing. So I’m an OG here, man. I’ve been here since the creation and love it and I don’t see myself stepping away.”

Rhodes also said in the interview that he still has winning a World Title on the list of things he wants to do before he retires.

