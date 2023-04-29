Dustin Rhodes on Proving WWE Wrong on Match With Cody Rhodes

– During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, AEW star Dustin Rhodes discussed his match with younger brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019, and wanting to prove WWE wrong after they were denied the matchup beforehand for WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Dustin Rhodes on his match with Cody Rhodes: “The story was there because we wanted a match for so many years and I’d told people about it, I was p****d … we proved them wrong. That night I found my passion again. It’s dad’s death, it’s a lot of contributors, it’s my sobriety, it was all the things that the bad times I had that knocked me down a peg I had to find it again and I have, it’s good.”

On his nerves going into the match: “I had not worked for about six months and he’s young, everybody is so much faster and quicker and I’m older, but Cody’s a lot like me with his style of telling a story and just taking your time and letting things gradually, organically present itself to the people in a story setting.”