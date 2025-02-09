– During a recent appearance on Unbreakable, AEW star Dustin Rhodes spoke about how he get started in the business, noting that

his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, didn’t want him to wrestle. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On getting started in the business: “My dad didn’t want me to break into the wrestling business. I did have a heart to play football, but I wanted to be a wrestler more, and he didn’t want me to be. It was tough, but it is what it is. When I did start in the business, I was around him constantly, so it was good to be close to him. But then I ran into that downward spiral and I didn’t give a s**t for years, and it nearly killed me.”

On not having an easy road into the business: “People think: oh, Dustin had the easy road to get into the business. It’s actually 100% the opposite.”

Dustin Rhodes was in action on last night’s live edition of AEW Collision in Houston, Texas. He picked up a win over Izzy James.