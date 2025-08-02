– As previously reported, Kyle Fletcher beat Dustin Rhodes to win the TNT Title earlier this week on AEW Collision. Dustin Rhodes shared some choice words via social media earlier today. He revealed that he needs major invasive surgery, and that he expects to be out of action “for a while.” Dustin Rhodes wrote the following:

“Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI’s and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher. In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted. I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won’t stop me from #KeepSteppin”

He also later commented, “Not a work.” Dustin Rhodes previously won the TNT Title at AEW All In Texas last month. He won the vacant title during a Fatal 4-Way Match that also included Sammy Guevara, Fletcher, and Daniel Garcia.

