Dustin Rhodes Gives Update On When AEW Contract Expires, Says He’s ‘Not Done’

Dustin Rhodes has given an update on his AEW contract and promises that he’s not done. Dustin took to social media and confirmed his contract is up in September, but shot down the notion that he was expected to leave AEW.

Rhodes wrote:

“Wrong! Jeeze guys, do better. Yes my contract is up in September, and No, I am absolutely NOT DONE. Having the best matches of my life and hopefully, God willing I will get to retire on my own terms, respected with a full heart. Hopefully Negotiations go well because I am damn worth the world.

The only things that matter to me are: taking care of my family first and foremost, and finishing up when I am ready, and how I envision my retirement.

So hold off guys, This biz is my life and I love doing it for you, while still having fun and able.

#KeepSteppin and thank you all for your continued love and support!”