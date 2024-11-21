Dustin Rhodes Would Love To See AEW Do Something Similar To WWE ID Program

Dustin Rhodes says he’d like to see Tony Khan create a development program similar to WWE ID. The WWE ID program was announced late last month and accredits wrestling schools while also signing potential future talent to deals, with several such talent being named in the past couple of weeks. Rhodes recently spoke with WFAA 8 for an interview and was asked about his Rhodes Wrestling Academy potentially becoming a school under the program.

“I don’t think through WWE, because I’m here and I think that’s probably the reason they haven’t reached out, right,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “Because I’m contracted with All Elite Wrestling. I would love for Tony to do that with us where we have a little type thing, that would be kind of cool for some of our schools, especially me since I’m like one of the originals here.”

The Nightmare Factory, which is run by Rhodes’ brother Cody, is a WWE ID-affiliated school along with Reality of Wrestling, Black and Brave Academy, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, and KnokX Pro Academy.