Dwayne Johnson Posts Instagram Tribute To Bray Wyatt

In a recent Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson posted a tribute message in memoriam of the late Windham Rotunda. Johnson stated:

You will be missed, my friend.

Deeply missed 🕊️ 💔

Im heartbroken for the Rotunda family over Windham Rotunda’s (Bray Wyatt) passing.

What an incredible shining star he was in our squared circle 💫

I LOVED his presence, promos, in ring work and most importantly – his connection with the @wwe universe.

Bray Wyatt was a very unique, cool, rare, ORIGINAL and AUTHENTIC character — which is actually very hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.

Very few have done it.

Bray was one of them.

So at WRESTLEMANIA 32 – in front of the largest crowd in WWE HISTORY – 101,763 rabid @wwe universe fans…

Bray and I, decided to GO FOR IT and “test the waters” to see how the crowd would react to a potential ROCK vs BRAY WYATT future WrestleMania match.

Needless to say, we got our answer 🤯⚡️🏟️

My love, strength and mana to the Wyndham family.

Love you guys and stay strong.

As always,

Bray….”thank you for the house’