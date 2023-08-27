wrestling / News
Dwayne Johnson Posts Instagram Tribute To Bray Wyatt
In a recent Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson posted a tribute message in memoriam of the late Windham Rotunda. Johnson stated:
You will be missed, my friend.
Deeply missed 🕊️ 💔
Im heartbroken for the Rotunda family over Windham Rotunda’s (Bray Wyatt) passing.
What an incredible shining star he was in our squared circle 💫
I LOVED his presence, promos, in ring work and most importantly – his connection with the @wwe universe.
Bray Wyatt was a very unique, cool, rare, ORIGINAL and AUTHENTIC character — which is actually very hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.
Very few have done it.
Bray was one of them.
So at WRESTLEMANIA 32 – in front of the largest crowd in WWE HISTORY – 101,763 rabid @wwe universe fans…
Bray and I, decided to GO FOR IT and “test the waters” to see how the crowd would react to a potential ROCK vs BRAY WYATT future WrestleMania match.
Needless to say, we got our answer 🤯⚡️🏟️
My love, strength and mana to the Wyndham family.
Love you guys and stay strong.
As always,
Bray….”thank you for the house’
