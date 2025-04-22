Earl Hebner Announced For NWA Crockett Cup

Earl Hebner is set to appear for the the NWA. The NWA announced the following:

The National Wrestling Alliance announces legendary official Earl Hebner for an autograph signing and fan meet & greet prior to The 2025 Crockett Cup. Earl Hebner appears courtesy of Captain’s Corner, purveyor of all things professional wrestling. Paid admission to NWA’s annual tag team tradition and additional fee (payable on-site) required.

Also appearing for a separate autograph signing is trailblazing icon, Hall of Fame grappler and multi-time champion Gail Kim.

Also appearing for a separate autograph signing is trailblazing icon, Hall of Fame grappler and multi-time champion Gail Kim.