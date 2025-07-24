Earl Hebner Recalls Refereeing Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant At WrestleMania III

Earl Hebner looked back at working Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant’s match at WrestleMania III in a new interview. Hebner was a guest on Jonathan Coachman’s Off the Ropes for Sirius XM and recalled the match between the two, which saw Hogan defend the WWF Championship against Andre. You can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc).

On Hogan working with Andre and being uncertain if Andre would let him hit the bodyslam: “Andre was a great guy, and he worked the program, most of the programs with everybody that he worked with, so it was kind of done that way for entertainment.”

On Hogan’s popularity at the time: “Once the music hit [for Hogan], the fans went crazy. He was over like no tomorrow. He could entertain him. He could wrestle, and he just brought light to the earth. I mean, he was like God almost, not quite as God, but he was the next thing to it. He was like the Pope of Rome. When they saw him, they went crazy.”