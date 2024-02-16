Earl Hebner Weighs In On Vince McMahon Allegations, Hopes Justice Is Served

Earl Hebner was with WWE for many years, and he recently weighed in on the allegations against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE are of course being sued by Janel Grant over allegations of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and more, which led to McMahon’s exit from WWE. McMahon and Laurinaitis have both denied the claims, with Laurinaitis’ lawyer claiming that he was also a victim in the situation.

Hebner was asked about the situation during a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing and you can see his comments below (per Fightful):

On the allegations against McMahon: “The only thing I can say is, I hope justice is served. Between Vince and John, they are in a heap of trouble. I think Johnny is trying to jump ship on Vince now. They’re both in this thing together. Vince knows what he was doing, Johnny knew about what he was doing, or Johnny knew what he was doing. That’s all I can say. I can say more and really bury them, but I’m just going to wait and let justice be served.

“My next book, I’m going to bring everything to that. You’re thinking the next book is going to be a jury book. I’m going to let it all out. [Allegations] go back as far as 88 (1988) because that’s when I worked there. The BS was going on then, and it’s still going on now, probably.”

On if McMahon thought he could get away with it: “He thought he was getting over, but he’s not getting over. No matter how much money he’s got. He’s been getting over, but now, he’s going over this time, but it ain’t what he’s been going over with. He’s going under”