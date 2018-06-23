wrestling / News
Early Betting Odds For WWE Extreme Rules
SkyBet has revealed early betting odds for WWE’s upcoming Extreme Rules PPV on July 15.
Universal Title #1 Contender Match: Roman Reigns (8/13 fav), Seth Rollins (9/4), Bobby Lashley (9/2), Braun Strowman (14/1), Baron Corbin (16/1), Drew McIntyre (20/1), Finn Balor (20/1), Kevin Owens (20/1), Bobby Roode (33/1), Elias (33/1), Jinder Mahal (33/1)
Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (2/7 fav), Nia Jax (5/2)
WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (1/2 fav), Rusev (6/4)