EC3 Battles Matt Cardona In ‘Free the Narrative’ Now Streaming Online

EC3’s battle with Matt Cardona is now streaming online in “Free the Narrative” via Video on Demand. You can stream the video here or below for a $14.99 rental fee, and use the promo codes FREEEC3 and MATTRULES for 20% off.

The video runs 83 minutes and is described as follows:

“You must destroy your past if you truly want to be free.

A lot has changed in one year. While they have taken very different paths, EC3 and MATT CARDONA now find themselves on a collision course. Since their public dismissal during a worldwide pandemic, EC3 has asked, even demanded, that Cardona answer a seemingly simple question: “Are you happy?” EC3 believes the answer goes far deeper than MATT admits and has tormented CARDONA on social media, his podcast and his YouTube show in a quest for the “truth.”

Now, we will finally learn the answer. These rivals will face off at “Free The Narrative,” which will be available to fans only on VIMEO on Thursday 5/27/2021 Memorial Day Weekend.

There will be no three-letter companies or corporate wrestling brands—only answers.

In addition to this “featured fight,” EC3 has personally invited people you know and people you will know, all of whom are ready to embrace the #ControlYourNarrative movement.

Set to an original score, “Free The Narrative is an entirely independent production that will feature an innovative blend of professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality.

To “Control Your Narrative” is to “tell your story.”

At “Free The Narrative” their stories will be told.”