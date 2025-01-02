EC3 On How Dixie Carter Ended Up on OVW TV In September 2023

Dixie Carter made a surprise appearance on OVW TV in late 2023, and EC3 recently talked about how it came about. Carter showed up on an episode in September of that year, and EC3 spoke about reaching out to her to make it happen in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“Just a simple call to my Aunt D, that’s it,” EC3 said. “This’ll sound weird, but we tag-teamed her with Al Snow. So Al Snow reached out, then I followed up. Went back and forth and she’s a perfectionist.”

He continued, “So she was not satisfied with one of the fifteen takes she sent. She’s like, ‘I don’t think my makeup’s right or my hair’s right.’ I’m like, ‘Aunt D, it’s perfect. You’re excellent. You’re dynamite. You delivered the goods.’ People were happy to see her. I’d love to see her again.”

Carter is of course the former president of TNA.