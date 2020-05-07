EC3 Hypes Up The Revolt In New Video, Both Members Respond

EC3 has been working a new ‘Essential Character III’ gimmick over the past several weeks, ever since his release. He has spoken out against the “creative totalitarianism” of a “charlatan cabal,” while talking about talent being wasted. In his latest video, he hypes up The Revolt.

In the video, he describes the team with a series of words (FTR, Revive, Revolt, Fear the Revolt) flashing on the screen. The background is similar to one that Dax Harwood tweeted out a couple of weeks ago.

He said: “Define work horses: dependable, steady, reliable? Define teamwork: putting an objective over the accomplishment of the individual? Define tag team: Two singularities, one vision? Boots, trunks, fists, no flips, the classics never die. Masters of a lost art applying complicated formulas executed to precision! In an industry where respect of your peers, studying your craft and painting in-ring masterpieces brings only ire and resentment, you rise above. FTW? No, no, no. FTR! Fear The Revolt! Their names are Dax and Cash, and you’ve been warned.”

Both members of the team reacted on Twitter.

Cash Wheeler wrote: “This man is a psycho. In the best sense of the word. Untouchable at his game. A revolution is coming. #FTR.”

Dax added: “I have a wine buzz (thanks MJF), so I can’t come up with something cool to say, but there was A LOT of money left on the table with this guy. #FTR.”

