EC3 Pulled From NWA Chicago Debut Due to Illness

NWA Chicago’s debut will be without EC3, as he pulled from the show due to illness. The promotion’s debut is set to take place tonight and EC3, the NWA World Champ;ion, was set to appear at the show. However, the NWA announced on Friday that he’s been forced off the show, writing:

“Update on NWA CHICAGO: Due to illness World’s Heavyweight Champion @therealec3 will be unable to appear this weekend. We will be flying in a substitute to compete in his place.”