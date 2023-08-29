EC3 Reacts To World Title Win At NWA 75, Says He Will Fight To Prove Himself

EC3 is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion after NWA 75, and he addressed his win after the show. The NWA posted a video to their Twitter after EC3 defeated Tyrus on the PPV, winning the title and forcing Tyrus into retirement. You can see highlights from the video below, per Fightful:

On his win: “These are the moments you can’t plan for. These are true, real, raw, emotional moments derived from the greatest art form, the greatest physical spectacle that we have come to love and that is professional wrestling. There is no white piece of paper, there’s no verbatim script written, these are raw, true, real emotions and in this moment, in this emotion, I’ve become who I’ve supposed to be.”

On winning the title from Tyrus: “I’ve been given a great gift, the great gift is this roster, the great gift is this company. The great gift was my opponent, Tyrus, who so generously sacrificed himself on my behalf to become the world’s heavyweight champion. This is my third world’s heavyweight championship, the road to number three, it was a road of suffering. If you have any idea of my history, maybe you know, but maybe you don’t. The last year of my life has not been easy, it has been difficult. I have been broken and broke, physically, mentally, heart and emotion. Friendships severed, relationships scattered and it’s all because that suffering is why I can become great. Because you suffer not to play victim, to not wallow, you suffer so you can conquer, so you can achieve. Suffering is the greatest gift you can be given, because it gives you something to fight back, fight against. It gives you something to fight for.”

On being the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “As the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, I have a lot to fight for. I have an entire locker room that is looking to me as their leader. I will fight for that. I have a company who put their faith and their stock in my skills, ability, and passion. I will fight for that. I have a fanbase that can be turned on in a dime because we are going to be the best wrestling product in this world and I swear that’s true. I can fight for that. But through all that fight, the most important fight is the fight for yourself. In this moment, I have become who I’m supposed to be. I have self-actualized. In this moment, I am over, man. In this moment, I am EC3-time world champion.”