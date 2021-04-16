EC3 vs. Matt Cardona Added To ‘Free The Narrative’ Event Next Month

EC3 and Matt Cardona are set to square off at the ‘Free The Narrative’ event that will take place on May 27 during Memorial Day weekend. Both EC3 and Cardona were released during WWE’s round of releases last year on April 15, with the company handing out more releases exactly one year later.

Here’s the full release on the match from the Free The Narrative website:

A lot has changed in one year. While they have taken very different paths, EC3 and MATT CARDONA now find themselves on a collision course. Since their public dismissal during a world-wide pandemic, EC3 has asked, even demanded, that Cardona answer a seemingly simple question: “Are you happy?” EC3 believes the answer goes far deeper than MATT admits, and has tormented CARDONA on social media, his podcast and his YouTube show in a quest for the “truth.”

Now, we will finally learn the answer. These rivals will face off at “Free The Narrative,” which will be available to fans only on VIMEO on Thursday 5/27/2021 Memorial Day Weekend.

There will be no three-letter companies or corporate wrestling brands—only answers.

In addition to this “featured fight,” EC3 has personally invited people you know and people you will know, all of whom are ready to embrace the #ControlYourNarrative movement.

Set to an original score, “Free The Narrative is an entirely independent production that will feature an innovative blend of professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality.

To “Control Your Narrative” is to “tell your story.”

At “Free The Narrative” their stories will be told.