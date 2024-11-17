ECWA Documentary Set To Premiere Next Month

ECWA has announced that their documentary A Backyard in Delaware is set to premiere next month in New Jersey. It will premiere on December 1 at 5 PM at the Smodcastle Cinema in Atlantic Highlands. The announcement reads:

Be sure to come and watch the official ECWA Documentary “A Backyard in Delaware” on December 1st at 5pm at the Smodcastle Cinema in Atlantic Highlands, NJ!

A Backyard in Delaware is the untold story of the East Coast Wrestling Association. From it’s humble beginnings in a backyard in Wilmington, to becoming one of the most influential independent wrestling promotions of all time.

The documentary follows Jim Kettner, the founder of ECWA, and features over 100 interviews that took place across the span of the last two years.

Featuring never-before-seen photos and video, the project covers the highs and lows of Kettner’s 40 plus year professional wrestling journey, told for the first time in historic detail.

Tickets available here or at the theatre!