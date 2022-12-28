Eddie Edwards Comments On Cancelled Impact Match with Jonathan Gresham

In an interview with Brian Heber for Refin’ It Up (via Fightful), Eddie Edwards spoke about his match with Jonathan Gresham that was booked for Impact Wrestling Rebellion and later cancelled. The two will now face each other at Hard to Kill.

He said: “Yeah, you know this was a match that was supposed to happen back in April at Rebellion in Poughkeepsie. It didn’t end up happening, you know in this business things come up. Gresham, he was injured, he was concussed and he wasn’t able to make the show. He wasn’t able to make the event. It kinda went on the back burner for a little while until luckily the chips fell the right way and Gresham is back, he’s now signed with IMPACT Wrestling and we get to do it now. It’s nice to sometimes tease it for a while, it’s a match that I’ve wanted for quite a while now so it’s really been building up on me and I’m ready to go out in Atlanta at Center Stage and kill it and show Gresham just what he’s in for in IMPACT Wrestling.“